Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2022: RBCAA,FBP,AXP

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $23,158, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 2.790%.

In company news, Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) has turned fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a small gain earlier Friday that followed the bank holding company reporting Q2 net income of $1.20 per share, improving on a $1.16 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue grew 13.6% year-over-year to $81.8 last year, also exceeding the $61.5 million analyst mean.

First Bancorp (FBP) was hanging on for a 0.5% gain after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.38 per share, up from $0.36 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ expecting $0.36 per share.

American Express (AXP) gained 2.4% after the credit card issuer reported above-consensus Q2 results and raised its FY22 revenue forecast as consumers continue to spend despite uncertain macroeconomic prospects. The company is now projecting its revenue to grow between 23% to 25% this year, up from its prior guidance expecting 18% to 20% growth and suggesting a range of $52.13 billion to $52.98 billion based on its $42.38 billion in FY21 revenue. The Street is looking for $50.61 billion in revenue this year.

