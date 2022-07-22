Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2022: FBP, AXP, CSTR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was down 0.62% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

First BanCorp (FBP) stock was climbing past 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, up from $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.36.

American Express (AXP) reported Q2 earnings Friday of $2.57 per diluted share, down from $2.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40. American Express shares were recently up more than 5%.

CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) shares were more than 5% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.54 per share a year earlier. Six analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.46.

