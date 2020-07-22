Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2020: WFC,QIWI,STWD,CADE

Financial stocks turned mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF still was falling 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.6%.

In company news, Wells Fargo (WFC) was fractionally lower after S&P Ratings Wednesday trimmed its credit rating for the financial-services firm by one notch to BBB+ from A- but also raised its long-term outlook for the bank to stable from negative previously. In making the downgrade, the S&P analysts said Wells Fargo entered the COVID-19 economic downturn with weaker earnings compared with its peers, noting it was the only large bank to post a net loss for the first half of 2020, and also said it faces ongoing regulatory issues, weakening its ability to offset potential provision costs.

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) fell 2.5% after Wednesday reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.45 per share, reversing a $0.40 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined to $184.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the bank holding company to earn $0.16 per share.

QIWI (QIWI) rose 8% after the Russian payments processor late Tuesday said it was expecting to report between RUB6.58 billion to RUB6.86 in revenue for its Q2 ended June 30, improving on RUB5.56 billion in revenue during the same quarter last year and topping the two-analyst mean expecting RUB5.18 billion, according to Capital IQ. The company credits a "significant one-off increase" for its Rocketbank subsidiary following a wind-down process for the rise in Q2 revenue.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was 1.9% higher following a Bloomberg report the real estate investment trust has hired an advisor to assist with the potential sale of a portfolio of energy infrastructure loans and commitments worth almost $2 billion. Most of the loans were acquired from General Electric (GE), people familiar with the matter told the news service.

