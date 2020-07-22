Banking
KEY

Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2020: KEY, CADE, EVR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently retreating by 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

KeyCorp (KEY) fell by almost 2% after posting Q2 EPS of $0.16, down from $0.40 a year earlier, but above the $0.11 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) was over 1% lower after saying it swung to an adjusted net loss of $0.45 per share from earnings of $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.16 for the June quarter.

Evercore Partners (EVR) was marginally lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $2.07 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEY CADE EVR XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Banks Can Proactively Address High-Risk Borrowers to Avoid Massive Defaults

    Publicis Sapient EVP of Financial Services Dave Donovan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how banks can proactively address high-risk borrowers to avoid massive defaults. The key to this is centered around data and technology.

    Jul 14, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular