Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2023: HTH, DWAC, AXP, SFBS

Financial stocks were lower late Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) and the NYSE Financial Index each down about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was little changed at $29,800, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 3.837%.

In company news, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) shares slumped 13% after Q2 earnings dropped more than expected by analysts.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) shares jumped 49% after it said it settled fraud charges concerning the company's initial public offering and plans to press ahead with its proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

American Express (AXP) shares were down 3.8% after the company on Friday posted Q2 revenue that fell short of market expectations, while it set aside more money to cover potential credit losses.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) jumped 19% after the company posted Q2 financial results that beat analysts' expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.