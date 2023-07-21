Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2023: DWAC, AXP, SFBS

Financial stocks were lower in Friday afternoon trading, with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slightly lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.2% to $29,857, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 3.829%.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) shares were rising almost 50% after it said it has settled fraud charges concerning the company's initial public offering and plans to press ahead with its proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

American Express (AXP) shares were down 3.3% after the company on Friday logged higher Q2 results from last year, but revenue fell short of market expectations, while it set aside more money to cover potential credit losses.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) were rising past 17% after the company posted Q2 financial results that beat analysts' expectations.

