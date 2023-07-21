News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2023: CMA, HBAN, CCF, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 21, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.9% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

Comerica (CMA) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.01 per diluted share, up from $1.92 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.86.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported Q2 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier but still beating the $0.34 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Chase (CCF) said it has agreed to be acquired by investment firm KKR (KKR) in a go-private all-cash deal valuing the company at $1.30 billion, including assumption of debt. KKR was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

