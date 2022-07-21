Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2022: VTNR,NBR,EQT,MMLP

Energy stocks were finishing above their intraday lows on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was plunging 5% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.53 lower at $96.35 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $2.95 to $103.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.05 to $7.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) declined 6.5% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Benjamin Cowart sold 71,132 of the environmental services firm's shares, reducing his direct stake in the company to 476,252 shares. He indirectly owns another 6.2 million Vertex shares.

Nabors Industries (NBR) slid 9.5% on Thursday after the drilling equipment firm announced a $7 million investment in Natron Energy, which is working to develop sodium-ion batteries and will use the new funds to accelerate production at its facilities in Michigan. Nabors and Natron also are exploring how sodium-ion batteries can be used by drilling companies.

To the upside, EQT (EQT) was rising 2.1% this afternoon, recovering from a nearly 3% mid-morning slide, after late Wednesday increasing its quarterly dividend by 20% over its most recent distributions to $0.15 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) gained more than 7% after the petroleum storage and transportation company reported Q2 net income of $0.17 per share on $267 million in revenue, reversing a $0.17 per share net loss during the same quarter last year while revenue increased almost 45% over year-ago levels.

