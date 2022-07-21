Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2022: COMP,BX,TRV,ICE

Financial stocks were hanging on for modest gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF)both rising 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.8% to $23,120, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 12.6 basis points to 2.910% following a suprise 50-basis-point increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank.

In company news, Compass (COMP) dropped 8% after Morgan Stanley lowered its stock rating for the real estate services company to equal weight from overweight previously and also cut its price target for Compass shares by $2 to $5 a share.

Blackstone (BX) fell 3.7% after reporting a Q2 net loss, reversing a $1.82 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and the alternative assets manager blaming "challenging" market dynamics, including inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Travelers (TRV) slid 1% after the insurance company reported Q2 core income of $2.57 per share, down compared with a $3.45 per share core profit during the year-ago quarter but topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for normalized earnings $1.97 per share for the three months ended June 30.

Among gainers, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) rose fractionally after Thursday announcing its acquisition of corporate greenhouse gas emissions and climate transition data tracker Urgentem. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the securities exchange the transaction would not materially affect its financial performance.

