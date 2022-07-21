Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2022: BX, ALL, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were weaker premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.27%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down by 0.23% and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.55% higher.

Blackstone (BX) was slipping past 2% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.82 per share a year ago. Distributable earnings for the quarter were $1.49 per share, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.45, if comparable.

Allstate (ALL) reported Q2 catastrophe losses of $1.11 billion before taxes, compared with $752 million a year earlier. Allstate was recently down more than 2%.

Travelers (TRV) reported a Q2 core income of $2.57 per diluted share, down from $3.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.97. Shares were slightly higher just before the opening bell.

