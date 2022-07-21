Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2022: BX, ALL, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were weaker premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.27%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down by 0.23% and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.55% higher.

Blackstone (BX) was slipping past 2% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.82 per share a year ago. Distributable earnings for the quarter were $1.49 per share, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.45, if comparable.

Allstate (ALL) reported Q2 catastrophe losses of $1.11 billion before taxes, compared with $752 million a year earlier. Allstate was recently down more than 2%.

Travelers (TRV) reported a Q2 core income of $2.57 per diluted share, down from $3.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.97. Shares were slightly higher just before the opening bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.