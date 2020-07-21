Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2020: PEBO,FHB,AROW,PBIP

Financial stocks have maintained most of their Tuesday increase, with the NYSE Financial Index this afternoon rising 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead only 0.2%.

In company news, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) advanced 5.6% on Tuesday after reporting Q2 net income of $0.23 per share, down from $0.46 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.10 per share. The bank also kept its quarterly dividend steady at $0.34 per share, payable August 17 to investors of record on August 3.

First Hawaiian (FHB) rose over 14% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the bank holding company will replace Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Friday.

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) was 6% higher after reporting improved Q2 net income and revenue, including a 217% increase in non-interest income compared with year-ago levels. The bank holding company earned $0.44 per share during the three months ended June, up from a $0.29 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $9.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Arrow Financial (AROW) climbed 2.3% after the bank holding company Tuesday reported Q2 net income of $0.61 per share, up from $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share profit. Total revenue grew 11.9% to $32 million, also exceeding the $30.6 million analyst mean.

