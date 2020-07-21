Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2020: FHB,AROW,PBIP

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead only 0.1%.

In company news, First Hawaiian (FHB) was 15% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the bank holding company will replace Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Friday.

Arrow Financial (AROW) climbed 3.5% after the bank holding company Tuesday reported Q2 net income of $0.61 per share, up from $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share profit. Total revenue grew 11.9% to $32 million, also exceeding the $30.6 million analyst mean.

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) rose almost 3% after reporting improved Q2 net income and revenue, including a 217% increase in non-interest income compared with year-ago levels. The bank holding company earned $0.44 per share during the three months ended June, up from a $0.29 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $9.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

