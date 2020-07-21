Financial Sector Update for 07/21/2020: CMA, SNV, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial firms were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was gaining 0.92% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down past 2%.

Comerica (CMA) was more than 4% after reporting Q2 EPS of $0.80, down from $1.94 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.21 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Synovus Financial (SNV) was climbing past 3% higher as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share for Q2, down from last year's earnings of $1 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average earnings estimate of $0.06 per share.

UBS AG (UBS) was up more than 2% after it posted Q2 earnings per share of $0.33, lower than EPS of $0.37 a year ago. The Swiss investment bank posted an operating income of $7.4 billion in Q2 2020, compared with $7.5 billion in Q2 2019.

