Financial Sector Update for 07/20/2023: DFS, ZION, TCBI

Financial stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $29,712, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 13 basis points to 3.872%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 228,000 during the week ended July 15 after dropping to 237,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 240,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

In company news, Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares dropped 15% after the company posted lower-than-expected Q2 results.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) shares rose 11% after Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other firms raised their price targets on the stock after the company reported higher Q2 revenue.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) climbed 5.3% after Q2 earnings and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

