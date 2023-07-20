News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/20/2023: BX, TFC, TCBI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 20, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining by 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

Blackstone (BX) was slipping by almost 4% after it reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.93 per share, down from $1.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.92 per share.

Truist Financial (TFC) was more than 4% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.92 per diluted share, down from $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.33 per diluted share, up from $0.59 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.95.

