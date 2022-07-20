Financial Sector Update for 07/20/2022: MTB, NDAQ, CMA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.37% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1,% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.90% higher.

M&T Bank (MTB) was down more than 4% after it reported Q2 net operating earnings of $3.10 per diluted share, down from $3.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $3.15.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.92.

Comerica (CMA) reported Q2 earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, down from $2.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.78. Comerica was up more than 2% recently.

