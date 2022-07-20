Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/20/2022: FULT, PNFP, FOR

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.3%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $23,866, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.3 basis points to 3.032%.

In company news, Fulton Financial (FULT) gained 5.4% on Wednesday after reporting Q2 net income of $0.42 per share, up from $0.38 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding Wall Street estimates looking for $0.36 per share. Total revenue for the regional bank company grew 10.7% over the June quarter last year, rising to $237.2 million and also beating the $227.9 million consensus call.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) climbed 3.3% after the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.86 per share, improving on a $1.69 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue rose almost 18% year-over-year to $390.1 million, also topping the $367.5 million analyst mean.

Forestar Group (FOR) slid over 11% after the real estate developer posted a 1.4% year-over-year drop in fiscal Q3 revenue, missing Wall Street forecasts by a wide margin, and the firm also cutting its 2022 revenue forecast by $270 million compared with its prior guidance to around $1.43 billion. Analysts, on average, have been expecting $1.69 billion in revenue this year.

