Financial Sector Update for 07/20/2022: COIN,FULT,PNFP,FOR

Financial stocks were edging higher again in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.4%, reversing its midday slide.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were little changed, both rising less than 0.1%. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales declined for the fifth consecutive month in June.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $23,760, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.7 basis points to 3.036%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) advanced 14% after the cryptocurrency brokerage company said it had "no financing exposure" to several industry players struggling with solvency issues.

Fulton Financial (FULT) gained 6.1% after reporting Q2 net income of $0.42 per share, up from $0.38 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding Wall Street estimates looking for $0.36 per share. Total revenue for the regional bank company grew 10.7% over the June quarter last year, rising to $237.2 million and also beating the $227.9 million consensus call.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) climbed 4.8% after the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.86 per share, improving on a $1.69 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue rose almost 18% year-over-year to $390.1 million, also topping the $367.5 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Forestar Group (FOR) slid nearly 11% after the real estate developer posted a 1.4% year-over-year drop in fiscal Q3 revenue, missing Wall Street forecasts by a wide margin, and the firm also cutting its 2022 revenue forecast by $270 million compared with its prior guidance to around $1.43 billion. Analysts, on average, have been expecting $1.69 billion in revenue this year.

