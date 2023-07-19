Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2023: IBKR, GS, CBSH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently falling 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) was slipping 4.7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $0.84 a year earlier but still missing the $1.40 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was 0.7% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $3.08 per diluted share, down from $7.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.14.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) was almost 5% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.02 per diluted share, up from $0.92 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.94.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.