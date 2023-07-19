Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2023: GS, RDFN, DB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.4% to $29,977, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 2 basis points to 3.77%.

In economic news, housing starts in June fell 8% from May to a 1.43 million annual rate, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.48 million. Building permits fell 3.7% to 1.44 million, below the 1.5 million expected.

In company news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) per-share earnings tumbled to $3.08 in Q2 from $7.73 a year earlier, trailing the Capital IQ-polled consensus of $4.14. Revenue dropped 8% to $10.9 billion, still beating the $10.73 billion consensus. Goldman shares were up 1.5%.

Redfin (RDFN) shares dropped 9.5% as Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock to underperform from hold after the company said the US home turnover rate in H1 fell to the lowest in at least a decade due to soaring mortgage rates.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was fined $186 million by the US Federal Reserve Board due to "unsafe and unsound practices and violations" of 2015 and 2017 consent orders partly related to anti-money laundering controls, the Fed said Wednesday. Deutsche shares were up 1.7%.

