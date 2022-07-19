Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2022: SI,SHO,ALLY,VG

Banking
Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 2.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.8% after new data Tuesday showed a surprise 2.0% drop in June housing starts, improving on a revised 11.9% decline during May but missing market forecasts looking for a 2.0% increase last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 4.7% to $23,151, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.2 basis points to 3.018%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) gained more than 20% after the cryptocurrency bank firm reported Q2 net income of $1.13 per share, improving on an $0.80 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.84 per share. Total revenue grew almost 88% year-over-year to $80.8 million, also exceeding the $70.3 million Street view.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) climbed 7.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said the the real estate investment trust will replace Vonage Holdings (VG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of trading on Thursday.

Ally Financial (ALLY) dropped 2.9% after the lender reported a decline in non-GAAP Q2 net income to $1.76 per diluted share compared with $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the analyst consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue fell 0.5% year-over-year to $2.08 billion, also lagging the $2.19 billion Street view.

