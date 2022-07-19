Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2022: SI, SBNY, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 3% lower.

Silvergate Capital (SI) shares were gaining more than 10% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year ago. Eight out of nine analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.84 for the cryptocurrency bank.

Signature Bank (SBNY) reported Q2 earnings of $5.26 per diluted share, up from $3.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.06. Signature Bank stock was down more than 9% recently.

Ally Financial (ALLY) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, down from $2.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.