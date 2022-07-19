Banking
SI

Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2022: SI, SBNY, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 3% lower.

Silvergate Capital (SI) shares were gaining more than 10% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year ago. Eight out of nine analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.84 for the cryptocurrency bank.

Signature Bank (SBNY) reported Q2 earnings of $5.26 per diluted share, up from $3.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.06. Signature Bank stock was down more than 9% recently.

Ally Financial (ALLY) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, down from $2.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SI SBNY ALLY XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

What Do Bank Earnings Signal About the Economy?

Jul 14, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular