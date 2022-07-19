Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2022: BX,HPP,SHO,SI,ALLY

Financial stocks were finishing near their intraday highs Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were each ahead 2.6% after data on Tuesday showed a 2% drop in June housing starts, missing market forecasts.

Bitcoin was increasing 9% to $23,563, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.9 basis points to 3.019%.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) rose 6.1% after the asset manager and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Tuesday said they expect to begin initial work on a new film, TV and digital content studio in the UK later this year following project approval by a local planning committee. Hudson Pacific shares were 3.7% higher.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) climbed 7.7% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the real estate investment trust will replace Vonage Holdings (VG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of trading on Thursday.

Silvergate Capital (SI) gained more than 21% after the cryptocurrency bank reported Q2 net income of $1.13 per share, improving on an $0.80 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.84 per share. Total revenue grew almost 88% year-over-year to $80.8 million, also exceeding the $70.3 million Street view.

To the downside, Ally Financial (ALLY) dropped 3.6% after the lender reported a decline in non-GAAP Q2 net income to $1.76 per diluted share compared with $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the analyst consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue fell 0.5% year-over-year to $2.08 billion, also lagging the $2.19 billion Street view.

