Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2023: SCHW, MS, BAC, BK

Financial stocks were advancing late Tuesday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining almost 1% to $29,898 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 3.789%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.2% in June versus the 0.5% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:33 am ET Tuesday and following the previous month's 0.5% increase.

In company news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares rose 12% after Q2 results exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) shares rose 6.3% after the bank delivered mixed Q2 results that topped market expectations as record revenue in the lender's wealth management business helped offset declines in the institutional securities and investment management segments.

Bank of America's (BAC) shares were up 4.3% after the bank's Q2 earnings per share and revenue topped forecasts by analysts.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was 4% higher. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, up from $1.15 per share a year earlier. That beat estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.