News & Insights

Banking
SCHW

Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2023: SCHW, MS, BAC, BK

July 18, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing late Tuesday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining almost 1% to $29,898 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 3.789%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.2% in June versus the 0.5% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:33 am ET Tuesday and following the previous month's 0.5% increase.

In company news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares rose 12% after Q2 results exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) shares rose 6.3% after the bank delivered mixed Q2 results that topped market expectations as record revenue in the lender's wealth management business helped offset declines in the institutional securities and investment management segments.

Bank of America's (BAC) shares were up 4.3% after the bank's Q2 earnings per share and revenue topped forecasts by analysts.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was 4% higher. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, up from $1.15 per share a year earlier. That beat estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
MS
BAC
BK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.