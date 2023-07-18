News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2023: MS, BAC, BK

July 18, 2023

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $29,712, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 1 basis point to 3.785%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.2% in June, versus the 0.5% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:33 am ET Tuesday and following the previous month's 0.5% increase.

In company news, Morgan Stanley's (MS) shares rose past 6% after it delivered mixed Q2 results that topped market expectations as "record" revenue in the lender's wealth management business helped offset declines in the institutional securities and investment management segments.

Bank of America's (BAC) shares were up over 4% after the bank's Q2 earnings per share and revenue came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was more than 4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, up from $1.15 per share a year ago.

