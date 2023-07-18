News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2023: FBK, PNC, MUFG, MS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 18, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

FB Financial (FBK) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.77, up from $0.64 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.65.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was over 2% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $3.36 per diluted share, down from $3.39 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.28.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) was advancing by more than 2% after the company and Morgan Stanley (MS) said they have signed memoranda of understanding to collaborate in foreign exchange trading and in Japanese research and equity businesses for institutional investors.

