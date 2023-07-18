Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2023: FBK, PNC, MUFG, MS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

FB Financial (FBK) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.77, up from $0.64 a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.65.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was over 2% lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $3.36 per diluted share, down from $3.39 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.28.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) was advancing by more than 2% after the company and Morgan Stanley (MS) said they have signed memoranda of understanding to collaborate in foreign exchange trading and in Japanese research and equity businesses for institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.