Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2022: GNTY, GS, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 3% lower.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) shares were almost 5% higher after the company reported Q2 net core earnings of $1.07, up from $0.81 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares were climbing past 3% as it reported Q2 diluted earnings of $7.73, down from $15.02 a year earlier. The company also said it will increase its quarterly dividend beginning in Q3 by 25% to $2.50 per common share.

Bank of America (BAC) shares were up more than 2% even after the company reported Q2 net earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75.

