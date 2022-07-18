Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2022: AMTD,GRAB,GS

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3% after the National Association of Home Builders reported a 12-point decrease to a 55 reading in its housing market index for July compared with market expectations for a 65 reading this month.

Bitcoin was increasing 5% to $22,192, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.5 basis points to 2.995%.

In company news, AMTD Digital (HKD) rose over 48% on Monday, adding to a 230% advance on Friday that followed the digital banking and insurance company pricing a $124.8 million initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares at $7.80 each, near the top of its projected $6.80 to $8.20 per ADS price range.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) climbed more than 11% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the mobile financial services company to overweight from neutral and also increased its price target for Grab shares by $0.50 to $3.50 apiece.

Goldman Sachs (GS) added 2% after reporting Q2 net income of $7.73 per share, nearly halving its $15.02 per share profit during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $6.69 per share for the three months ended June 30. Revenue for the investment banking giant declined almost 30% year-over-year to $11.86 billion but also beat the $10.7 billion Street view.

