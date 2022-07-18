Banking
AMTD

Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2022: AMTD,GRAB,GS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3% after the National Association of Home Builders reported a 12-point decrease to a 55 reading in its housing market index for July compared with market expectations for a 65 reading this month.

Bitcoin was increasing 5% to $22,192, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.5 basis points to 2.995%.

In company news, AMTD Digital (HKD) rose over 48% on Monday, adding to a 230% advance on Friday that followed the digital banking and insurance company pricing a $124.8 million initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares at $7.80 each, near the top of its projected $6.80 to $8.20 per ADS price range.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) climbed more than 11% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the mobile financial services company to overweight from neutral and also increased its price target for Grab shares by $0.50 to $3.50 apiece.

Goldman Sachs (GS) added 2% after reporting Q2 net income of $7.73 per share, nearly halving its $15.02 per share profit during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $6.69 per share for the three months ended June 30. Revenue for the investment banking giant declined almost 30% year-over-year to $11.86 billion but also beat the $10.7 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD GRAB GS

Latest Banking Videos

What Do Bank Earnings Signal About the Economy?

Jul 14, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular