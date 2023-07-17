News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2023: DXF, PSFE, BPOP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 17, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently falling 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1% higher.

Dunxin Financial Holdings (DXF) said it aims to change the ratio of its American depositary shares to one ADS representing 480 ordinary shares from one ADS representing 48 shares. Dunxin Financial was over 7% higher in recent premarket activity.

Paysafe (PSFE) was up more than 1% after saying it secured a deal to provide its payments platform to micro-betting app Betr.

Popular (BPOP) was slightly advancing after saying it instructed its trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon, to redeem its outstanding $300 million of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023.

