Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2023: BKI, ICE, FRBK, AMG

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $30,019, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 3.813%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index fell to 1.1 in July from 6.6 in June, compared with a negative-3.5 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Black Knight (BKI) shares jumped 14%, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was almost flat after the companies said Monday they agreed to sell Black Knight's Optimal Blue division to Constellation Software for $700 million, clearing the path for ICE's acquisition of Black Knight.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) shares rose 2.3% after it said Monday it has agreed to sell its Veritable multifamily office to Pathstone Family Office.

Republic First Bancorp's (FRBK) Republic Bank said Monday it will be terminating its previously announced deal to raise $125 million in capital. Republic First Bancorp shares were down 0.1%.

