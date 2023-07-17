Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2023: AXP, BKI, ICE, AMG, FRBK

Financial stocks were higher late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.3% to $29,858, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 2 basis points to 3.797%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index fell to 1.1 in July from 6.6 in June, compared with a minus 3.5 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, American Express (AXP) said Monday that its net consumer card write-off rate was 1.8% in June, up from 1.6% in May and 1.5% in April. Its shares rose 1.5%.

Black Knight (BKI) shares jumped almost 16%, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down 0.7% after the companies said Monday they agreed to sell Black Knight's Optimal Blue division to Constellation Software for $700 million, clearing the path for ICE's acquisition of Black Knight.

Republic First Bancorp's (FRBK) Republic Bank said Monday it will be terminating its previously announced deal to raise $125 million in capital. Republic First Bancorp shares were up 2%.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) shares rose 1.4% after it said Monday it has agreed to sell its Veritable multifamily office to Pathstone Family Office.

