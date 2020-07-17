Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2020: RF,OCN,GOOD

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was ahead 0.7%.

In company news, Regions Financial (RF) declined 2.6% after the bank holding company earlier Friday reported a surprise Q2 net loss of $0.25 per share, reversing a $0.37 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q2 net income of $0.07 per share for the three months ended June 30.

Among gainers, Ocwen Financial (OCN) jumped 33% after the mortgage servicing company said it expects to report an $18 million pre-tax adjusted profit for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $27 million non-GAAP, pre-tax net loss during the same quarter last year. Ocwen also had around 112,000 forbearance plans in place through July 13, down from a peak of 132,000 at the end of June, it said.

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) also was 1.4% higher after late Thursday saying it collected 99% of the cash base rent due in July, up from 98% in June, and 97% and 98% during May and April, respectively. The real estate investment trust, which had over $35% in liquidity on hand through July 16, also said the 1% to 2% of past-due rent still outstanding started to be repaid this month under deferred agreements with the tenants and will be fully repaid by next March.

