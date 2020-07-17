Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2020: CFG, RF, FNB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly up before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 0.9%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1.1%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) gained more than 4% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, down from $0.96 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analysts' consensus of $0.06. Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.63 billion a year ago, surpassing the Street view of $1.68 billion.

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) was also up more than 4% before markets open. On Thursday, the banking group reported Q2 operating income of $0.26 per share, down from $0.29 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.14 per share.

Meanwhile, Regions Financial (RF) retreated more than 3% after posting on Friday a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share compared with a net income of $0.37 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.07.

