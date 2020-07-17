Banking
CFG

Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2020: CFG, RF, FNB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were mostly up before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 0.9%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1.1%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) gained more than 4% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, down from $0.96 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analysts' consensus of $0.06. Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.63 billion a year ago, surpassing the Street view of $1.68 billion.

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) was also up more than 4% before markets open. On Thursday, the banking group reported Q2 operating income of $0.26 per share, down from $0.29 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.14 per share.

Meanwhile, Regions Financial (RF) retreated more than 3% after posting on Friday a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share compared with a net income of $0.37 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFG RF FNB XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Banks Can Proactively Address High-Risk Borrowers to Avoid Massive Defaults

    Publicis Sapient EVP of Financial Services Dave Donovan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how banks can proactively address high-risk borrowers to avoid massive defaults. The key to this is centered around data and technology.

    2 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular