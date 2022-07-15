Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2022: C, PNC, IIPR

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.6% to $20,739, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 3.2 basis points to 2.928%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) climbed more than 12% after Friday reporting better-than-expected Q2 results, earning $2.19 per share during the three months ended June 30 and an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue to $19.64 billion, beating the Capital IQ consensus calling for $1.67 per share and $18.3 billion, respectively.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was rising 1.3% on Friday, rebounding from an early 3.1% slide to an 18-month low that followed the bank holding company reporting $5.12 billion in Q2 revenue, narrowly trailing the $5.13 billion Street view. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.42 per share compared with a $2.64 per share last year and topping the analyst mean expecting $3.11 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) dropped over 14% after Friday saying King's Garden defaulted on $1.8 million in base rent owed to the real estate investment trust on six of its properties for July. Innovative said it was discussing the leases with the California-based cannabis grower and has also started talks with other potential tenants about subleasing the properties.

