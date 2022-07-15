Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2022: C, PNC, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% lower.

Citigroup (C) was climbing past 5% even as it reported Q2 earnings of $2.19 per diluted share, down from $2.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.67.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.42 per diluted share, up from $2.64 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $3.11. PNC was recently down 3%.

BlackRock (BLK) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $7.36 per diluted share, down from $10.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $8.02.

