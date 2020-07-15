Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2020: GS, USB, CPTA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing past 2% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 5%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was over 5% higher after posting earnings of $6.26 per share in Q2 compared with $5.81 per share in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting the bank to report EPS of $3.91.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was gaining nearly 4% in value as it reported Q2 earnings of $0.41 per share, down from $1.09 per share a year earlier but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.37.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was climbing past 28% after saying it has received more than $51.1 million in repayments from its portfolio companies in Q2, including $17.8 million in debt repayments in Flavors Holdings and $13.1 million from the wind-down of its joint venture Capitala Senior Loan Fund II.

