WFC

Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2023: WFC, JPM, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 14, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was more than 1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down over 3%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.25 per diluted share, up from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 net EPS of $4.75, up from $2.76 a year earlier, and adjusted EPS of $4.37. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net EPS of $3.89 and adjusted EPS of $3.76.

Citigroup (C) was up more than 1% after it reported Q2 EPS of $1.33, down from $2.19 a year earlier but still matching the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

