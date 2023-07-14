Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2023: STT, BLK, JPM, FACT

Financial stocks were decreasing late Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 4% to $30,225, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 3.819%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 72.6 in July, the highest since September 2021, from 64.4 in June. The forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg was 65.5.

In company news, State Street (STT) shares slumped 12% after the company reported mixed Q2 results with revenue narrowly missing expectations as deposits fell and net interest income growth decelerating from last year while fees rebounded.

BlackRock (BLK) posted mixed Q2 results as higher earnings were offset by a declines in revenue and total net inflows. Its shares were down 1.7%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported higher Q2 results that topped expectations, boosted by its recent acquisition of collapsed First Republic Bank. JPMorgan shares were up 0.5%.

Freedom Acquisition (FACT) was falling 21% after the firm this week approved a business combination with Complete Solaria.

