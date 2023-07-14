Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2023: JPM, STT, FACT

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1% to $30,907, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.811%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 72.6 in July, the highest since September 2021, from 64.4 in June. The forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg was 65.5 as of 7:42 am ET Friday.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported higher Q2 results that topped expectations, boosted by its recent acquisition of collapsed First Republic Bank. Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said he expects the net interest income run rate going forward to be "substantially" below Q2 levels as competition for deposits plays out. JPMorgan shares were up 0.4%.

State Street (STT) shares were shedding past 10% despite reporting Q2 earnings of $2.17 per diluted share, up from $1.91 a year earlier.

Freedom Acquisition's (FACT) was falling 15% after the company's board this week approved a business combination with Complete Solaria.

