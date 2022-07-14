Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2022: JPM,MS,AFRM

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.3% to $20,252, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 2.965%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) slid 4.2% after reporting Q2 net income of $2.76 per share, down from $3.78 per share during the June quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended June 30 by $0.11 per share. Revenue for the banking giant grew just 0.8% year-over-year to $30.72 billion, also lagging the $31.82 billion analyst mean.

Morgan Stanley (MS) declined 1.0% after the financial services firm Thursday reported earnings per diluted share of $1.39, down from $1.85 during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.55. Total revenue fell 11% from year-ago levels to $13.13 billion, also trailing the $13.49 billion Street view.

Affirm (AFRM) rose 6.4% after the mobile payments processor Thursday announced a new partnership with SeatGeek, providing sports and other live entertainment fans with an additional way to pay for tickets to events. Financial terms were not disclosed.

