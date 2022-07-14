Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2022: JPM, FRC, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by over 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 5% higher.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was over 3% lower as it reported Q2 earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, down from $3.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.89.

First Republic Bank (FRC) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.16 per diluted share, up from $1.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.09.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it has closed sale and acquisition financing for 7 Square, a 402-unit, Class A apartment community in Houston, Texas. Walker & Dunlop was 5% lower recently.

