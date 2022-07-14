Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2022: ILPT,JPM,MS,AFRM

Financial stocks were staying above their intra-day lows heading into Thursday's close, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.7% in late trade and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 5.3% to $20,754, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.6 basis points to 2.960%.

In company news, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) dropped almost 25% on Thursday after the real estate investment trust slashed its quarterly distribution by nearly 97% to $0.01 per share, explaining the reduction from $0.33 per share during the previous quarter will "enhance" liquidity while it completes long-term financing for its purchase of the Monmouth Real Estate Investment earlier this year. It expects the dividend to return to or near its previous levels sometime in 2023.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) slid 3.8% after reporting Q2 net income of $2.76 per share, down from $3.78 per share during the June quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended June 30 by $0.11 per share. Revenue for the banking giant grew just 0.8% year-over-year to $30.72 billion, also lagging the $31.82 billion analysts mean.

Morgan Stanley (MS) declined 0.6% after the financial services firm Thursday reported earnings per diluted share of $1.449, down from $1.89 during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.61. Total revenue fell 11% from year-ago levels to $13.13 billion, also trailing the $13.49 billion Street view.

Among gainers, Affirm (AFRM) rose 5.5% after the mobile payments processor Thursday announced a new partnership with SeatGeek, providing sports and other live entertainment fans with an additional way to pay for tickets to events.

