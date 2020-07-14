Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2020: WFC, JPM, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.13% lower in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was down nearly 6% after reporting that it swung to a loss of $0.66 per share in Q2 from earnings of $1.30 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.10 per share for the June quarter.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up more than 1% as it posted Q2 earnings of $1.38 per share, down from $2.82 a year earlier but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.14.

Citigroup (C ) was more than 1% lower after it reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, down from $1.95 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.40 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

