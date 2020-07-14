Financial Sector Update for 07/14/2020: CME, C, JPM, WFC

Financial stocks were ending narrowly higher, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.2%, reversing a small mid-day loss.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.0%.

In company news, CME Group (CME) declined fractionally after the securities exchange Tuesday said it will offer Micro E-mini S&P 500 options and Nasdaq-100 futures contracts beginning on August 31, pending regulatory reviews. The company previously launched Micro E-mini Equity futures in May 2019, which now have 300 million cumulative contracts traded across all four indices.

Citigroup (C) was down 3.6% after the bank earlier Tuesday reported a 74% profit decline during its Q2 ended June 30, earning $0.50 per share compared with $1.95 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue also topped the $19 billion analyst mean, rising 5.4% year-over-year to $19.77 billion.

Wells Fargo (WFC) fell 4.5% after the financial services giant Tuesday cut its upcoming dividend by over 80% to $0.10 per share and also reported Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street forecasts. The company swung to a $0.66 per-share net loss, reversing a $1.30 per share profit last year, while revenue declined year-over-year to $17.84 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.10 per share Q2 net loss and $18.3 billion in revenue.

Among gainers, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) rose 1% this afternoon, giving back a portion of its 2.4% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the banking giant reporting Q2 net income of $1.38 per share and a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue to $33.8 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.14 per share and $33 billion, respectively.

