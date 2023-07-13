Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2023: WT, CLSK, JPM

Financial stocks were higher in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.2% to $31,137 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 9 basis points to 3.773%.

The US Producer Price Index rose 0.1% in June following a 0.4% drop in May, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The guidance in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET Thursday was 0.2%.

In company news, WisdomTree (WT) shares were rising past 4% after it reported Thursday net inflows of nearly $1.6 billion in June, a nearly 22% month-over-month increase, bringing total assets under management to about $93.7 billion.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was up past 12% after saying it has started phase two of its mining campus in Washington, Georgia, with a view to boosting its bitcoin mining compute power by 1.8 exahashes per second to 8.5 EH/s.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seeking to recover client shares in Russian retailer Magnit, which underpinned depositary shares the bank issued before the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters reported Thursday. JPMorgan was up 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.