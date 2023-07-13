News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2023: PGR, AB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 13, 2023

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Progressive (PGR) was slipping past 5% after reporting Q2 net premiums written of $14.72 billion, compared with $12.42 billion a year ago and the $15.02 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

AllianceBernstein (AB) said preliminary assets under management jumped to $691 billion during June from $670 billion at the end of May. AllianceBernstein was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity following an over 2% gain at Wednesday's close.

