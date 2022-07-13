Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2022: NCPL,LAZ,GBDC,AEL

Financial stocks were ending lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sinking 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.4%.

Bitcoin was advancing 1.7% to $19,724, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was declining 5.4 basis points to 2.904%, reversing an early jump over 3.00% that followed data showing consumer prices rose 1.3% last month, exceeding market expectations for a 1.1% June increase. The Consumer Price Index was up 9.1% year-over-year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Netcapital (NCPL) slumped during its first day on the Nasdaq Global Market, falling almost 13% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, after the newly minted fintech company priced an upsized $5 million initial public offering of nearly 1.21 million common shares at $4.15 apiece. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants, exercisable at $5.19 per share, or 125% above the IPO price.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL) fell 5.5% after Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut its stock rating for the insurance company to market perform from outperform and lowered its price target for the stock by $2 to $41 a share.

Lazard (LAZ) declined 2.4% after saying its assets under management dropped 8.2% during June to $216.63 billion compared with $235.95 billion in assets under management on May 31.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) declined 0.1%. The business development company said it originated $449.6 million in new middle-market investment commitments during its fiscal Q3 ended June 30.

