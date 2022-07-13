Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2022: LAZ,GBDC,AEL

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both sinking 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $19,599, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.1 basis points to 2.947% after data Wednesday showed consumer prices rose another 1.3% last month, exceeding market expectations for a 1.1% June increase and reinforcing investor sentiment the Federal Reserve will aggressively raise interest rates later this month in a bid to tame inflation. The Consumer Price Index was up 9.1% year-over-year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Lazard (LAZ) fell 2.1% after saying its assets under management dropped 8.2% during June to $216.63 billion compared with $235.95 billion in assets under management on May 31.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) declined fractionally. The business development company said it originated $449.6 million in new middle-market investment commitments during its fiscal Q3 ended June 30.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL) fell 5.6% after Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut its stock rating for the insurance company to market perform from outperform and lowered its price target for the stock by $2 to $41 a share.

