Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2022: KB, GBDC, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.63%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it originated $449.6 million in new middle-market investment commitments in its fiscal Q3 ended June 30.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management as of June 30 of about $216.63 billion, down from $235.95 billion as of May 31. Lazard was recently down more than 2%.

KB Financial Group (KB) said the number of shares owned by its largest shareholder, the Korean National Pension Service, fell to about 33.8 million, representing 8.2% of the total number of shares issued by the group as of June 30. KB Financial was slightly lower recently.

