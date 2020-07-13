Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2020: LM,SPAQ,CCXX

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.2%.

In company news, Legg Mason (LM) was hanging on for a narrow gain after reporting a 0.4% increase in assets under management at the end of June compared with its total on May 31, reaching $783.4 billion. The company experienced $3.6 billion in long-term net outflows last month, including $2.5 billion in equity ouflows and $1.3 billion in fixed-income outflows.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) climbed 5.2% after the special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) Monday announced plans to merge with electric carmaker Fisker Inc in a deal that will allow Fisker to become a publicly traded company. The deal values Fisker at $10 a share and is expected to close during the final three months of 2020.

Churchill Capital III (CCXX) also rose 2.8% after the blank-check company said it was merging with health care costs-management firm MultiPlan. The proposed transaction values Multiplan at around $11 billion and is expected to close by the end of October. The combined company will operate as MultiPlan and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.